Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for British Land (BLND)

5/27/2021 – British Land had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 450 ($5.88). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/26/2021 – British Land had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on the stock.

5/26/2021 – British Land had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on the stock.

4/8/2021 – British Land had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON BLND opened at GBX 510 ($6.66) on Tuesday. British Land Company Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 316.10 ($4.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 548 ($7.16). The stock has a market cap of £4.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 518.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 492.60.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a GBX 6.64 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. British Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.49%.

In related news, insider Tim Score purchased 4,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 518 ($6.77) per share, for a total transaction of £25,231.78 ($32,965.48). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,929 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,135.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

