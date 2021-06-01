Analysts Set BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Target Price at $48.33

Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.33.

BWA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $51.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.22 and a 200 day moving average of $44.33. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

In related news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $139,463.43. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $2,103,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,784 shares in the company, valued at $12,031,750.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,033 shares of company stock worth $5,839,505 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth about $1,919,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 255,714 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,881,000 after acquiring an additional 9,633 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth about $6,579,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in BorgWarner by 269.4% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 115,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 84,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

