Analysts Set Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) PT at $47.89

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.89.

WERN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America raised Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.85. The stock had a trading volume of 558,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,028. Werner Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.84. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.82.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $616.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Werner Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 15.44%.

In other Werner Enterprises news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $288,880.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,747.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 383.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4,971.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

