Analyzing Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) and SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) and SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Allena Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.16, suggesting that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SpringWorks Therapeutics has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Allena Pharmaceuticals and SpringWorks Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A -178.62% -105.06% SpringWorks Therapeutics N/A -14.51% -13.98%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Allena Pharmaceuticals and SpringWorks Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allena Pharmaceuticals 0 1 4 0 2.80 SpringWorks Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Allena Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,000.92%. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $95.20, indicating a potential upside of 16.75%. Given Allena Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Allena Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than SpringWorks Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.3% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.5% of SpringWorks Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 22.8% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.8% of SpringWorks Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Allena Pharmaceuticals and SpringWorks Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$32.85 million ($1.01) -1.08 SpringWorks Therapeutics $35.00 million 114.30 -$45.57 million ($1.05) -77.66

Allena Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SpringWorks Therapeutics. SpringWorks Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allena Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SpringWorks Therapeutics beats Allena Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It also develops ALLN-346, a novel and urate degrading enzyme for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors. The company is also developing mirdametinib, an oral small molecule MEK inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 1-associated plexiform neurofibromas; Nirogacestat + belantamab mafodotin -blmf, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM); and Nirogacestat + ALLO-715 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of RRMM. In addition, it is developing Nirogacestat + teclistamab, which is in clinical stage that targets BCMA and CD3; Nirogacestat + elranatamab; Nirogacestat + PBCAR269A, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for allogeneic BCMA CAR T cell therapy; Mirdametinib that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of NF1-PN; Mirdametinib + lifirafenib, a combination therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in patients with advanced or refractory solid tumors; and BGB-3245, an investigational oral selective small molecule inhibitor of monomeric and dimeric forms of activating BRAF mutations, which is in Phase I clinical trial. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with BeiGene, Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline LLC, and Allogene to develop combination approaches with nirogacestat and mirdametinib, as well as medicines; and license agreements with Pfizer Inc. for nirogacestat and mirdametinib. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

