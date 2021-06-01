Analyzing Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI) & People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI) and People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get Heritage Southeast Bancorporation alerts:

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, People’s United Financial has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and People’s United Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 9.75% N/A N/A People’s United Financial 26.71% 7.47% 0.89%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and People’s United Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Southeast Bancorporation $73.92 million 2.36 $4.44 million N/A N/A People’s United Financial $2.31 billion 3.50 $219.60 million $1.27 14.89

People’s United Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Southeast Bancorporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.6% of People’s United Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.6% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of People’s United Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and People’s United Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A People’s United Financial 0 7 1 0 2.13

People’s United Financial has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential downside of 12.74%. Given People’s United Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe People’s United Financial is more favorable than Heritage Southeast Bancorporation.

Summary

People’s United Financial beats Heritage Southeast Bancorporation on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation Company Profile

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services primarily in North and South Metro Atlanta, southeastern Georgia, and Northeastern Florida. The company offers checking and savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, home equity, mortgage, term, small business administration, commercial real estate, and construction loans; lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; credit and debit cards; and mobile, online, and telephone banking services, as well as cash management, courier, and remote deposit services. It operates through a network of 22 branches. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Jonesboro, Georgia.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer lending, including residential mortgage and home equity lending; and consumer deposit gathering services. This segment also provides brokerage, financial and investment advisory, investment management, life insurance, financial management and planning, and non-institutional trust services. In addition, the company offers cash management, municipal banking, online banking, investment trading, and telephone banking services. It operates through a network of 417 branches in Connecticut, southeastern New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, Maine, and New Hampshire, as well as 631 ATMs. The company was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Southeast Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.