Analyzing Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) and Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON)

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) and Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Axon Enterprise and Wrap Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axon Enterprise $681.00 million 13.35 -$1.72 million $0.11 1,278.09 Wrap Technologies $3.94 million 86.30 -$12.58 million ($0.37) -24.22

Axon Enterprise has higher revenue and earnings than Wrap Technologies. Wrap Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Axon Enterprise, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Axon Enterprise has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wrap Technologies has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Axon Enterprise and Wrap Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axon Enterprise -7.37% -6.05% -4.28% Wrap Technologies -326.52% -36.22% -34.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Axon Enterprise and Wrap Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axon Enterprise 0 1 4 1 3.00 Wrap Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus price target of $176.80, indicating a potential upside of 25.76%. Wrap Technologies has a consensus price target of $18.75, indicating a potential upside of 109.26%. Given Wrap Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Wrap Technologies is more favorable than Axon Enterprise.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.9% of Axon Enterprise shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.1% of Wrap Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Axon Enterprise shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 54.5% of Wrap Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Axon Enterprise beats Wrap Technologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. The company offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse CEWs; and related cartridges. It also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence digital evidence management software; Axon Records, a cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries. In addition, the company offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence. It sells its products through its direct sales force, distribution partners, online store, and third-party resellers. The company was formerly known as TASER International, Inc. and changed its name to Axon Enterprise, Inc. in April 2017. Axon Enterprise, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc., a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

