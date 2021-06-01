Anfield Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT)

Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) by 27.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Income Trust were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in BlackRock Income Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,641,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,035,000 after acquiring an additional 7,245 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 9,346 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock Income Trust alerts:

Shares of BKT stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.45. 900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,378. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.11. BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $6.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.0344 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%.

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.