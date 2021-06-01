Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.35

Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.35 and last traded at $9.33, with a volume of 93324 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.27.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.78.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.04 and a 200 day moving average of $8.55.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 184.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.34%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 69.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 245.9% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile (NYSE:NLY)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

