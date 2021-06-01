Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,620 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,894 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Antares Pharma worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $730,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,999 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 20,586 shares in the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,863,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. 48.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ATRS opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $670.14 million, a PE ratio of 44.11 and a beta of 1.45. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $5.07.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $42.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 million. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 39.31%. Research analysts forecast that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Antares Pharma news, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 50,000 shares of Antares Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 274,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,457.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ATRS shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Antares Pharma from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Antares Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Antares Pharma Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

