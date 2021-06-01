API3 (API3) Market Cap Hits $50.47 Million

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 1st. API3 has a market cap of $50.47 million and approximately $10.74 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, API3 has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. One API3 coin can currently be bought for $3.64 or 0.00010133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded 78,066,598.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00132483 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00082558 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004866 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002781 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00021248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.33 or 0.01007410 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,521.30 or 0.09790544 BTC.

API3 Coin Profile

API3 (CRYPTO:API3) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 coins. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3 . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for API3 is api3.org

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

API3 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

