Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.80

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.80 and last traded at $15.80, with a volume of 7657 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.65.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 80.75 and a quick ratio of 80.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 6,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $96,922.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $221,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,861.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,300 shares of company stock valued at $626,781. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2,586.7% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the period. 60.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.