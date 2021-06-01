AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $348 million-$355 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $346.91 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AppFolio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of AppFolio from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of AppFolio from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $126.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $144.50.

AppFolio stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,408. AppFolio has a 1 year low of $110.22 and a 1 year high of $186.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.85.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). AppFolio had a net margin of 49.58% and a return on equity of 62.71%. On average, analysts anticipate that AppFolio will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total transaction of $2,535,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,555,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $706,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,941,430. Corporate insiders own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AppFolio stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,905 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provide tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

