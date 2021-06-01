AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $20 million-$25 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.13 million.

NASDAQ:APPH traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $16.84. 27,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,584. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.10. AppHarvest has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $42.90.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that AppHarvest will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

APPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppHarvest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other AppHarvest news, Director Robert J. Laikin sold 162,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $3,768,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 292,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,792,026.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Lexington, Kentucky.

