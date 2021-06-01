ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$12.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of ARC Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ARC Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$12.27.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE:ARX opened at C$9.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.72 billion and a PE ratio of 17.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$8.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.31. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of C$4.36 and a 52 week high of C$9.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.11.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$518.60 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ARC Resources will post 0.9599999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a mar 21 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is 45.20%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.