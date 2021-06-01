ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $88.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and solutions. The company’s Freight Transportation segment offers transportation of general commodities; motor carrier freight transportation services; business-to-business air transportation services; ocean transport services; global customizable supply chain solutions and integrated warehousing services. Its Premium Logistics & Expedited Freight Services segment provides expedited freight transportation services to commercial and government customers; premium logistics services; and domestic and international freight transportation with air, ocean, and ground service. ArcBest Corporation, formerly known as Arkansas Best Corporation, is headquartered in Fort Smith, Arkansas. “

ARCB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Vertical Research started coverage on ArcBest in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ArcBest from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Stephens upped their price objective on ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on ArcBest from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.23.

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $77.84 on Monday. ArcBest has a 12 month low of $21.77 and a 12 month high of $93.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.84.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $829.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.09 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

In other ArcBest news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $471,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,951,106.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $357,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,840 shares of company stock valued at $8,225,874. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

