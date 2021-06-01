Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.73

Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.73 and last traded at $6.70, with a volume of 24196 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARCO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.60 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arcos Dorados currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.77.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $559.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.79 million. Arcos Dorados had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 73.32%. Research analysts expect that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Arcos Dorados by 779.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,306,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,828,000 after buying an additional 2,930,101 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter valued at $5,035,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Arcos Dorados by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,406,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,135,000 after buying an additional 589,461 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Arcos Dorados by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,086,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after buying an additional 556,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moerus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arcos Dorados by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,060,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,482,000 after buying an additional 495,588 shares during the last quarter. 39.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile (NYSE:ARCO)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

