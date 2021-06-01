Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,557,012,000 after buying an additional 1,217,637 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,846,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,193,453,000 after buying an additional 876,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,090,207,000 after buying an additional 1,680,084 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,952,985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,744,349,000 after buying an additional 460,821 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth $2,202,604,000. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $177,079.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,782,860.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 176,135 shares of company stock valued at $39,949,186. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM opened at $238.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $225.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.59. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $167.00 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.58 billion, a PE ratio of 49.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.67.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

