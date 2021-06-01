Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Truadvice LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $9,439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $360.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $357.35 billion, a PE ratio of 55.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $374.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.05.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.65.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,259.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

