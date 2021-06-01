Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 118 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.10.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,861.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,320 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMGN opened at $237.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $249.46 and its 200 day moving average is $238.91. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The stock has a market cap of $136.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

