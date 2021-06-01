Arizona State Retirement System Buys 982 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 982 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 6.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $11,182,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 782,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,303,000 after purchasing an additional 35,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $42,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,027 shares in the company, valued at $676,119.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of FCPT opened at $27.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.10. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.87 and a 12 month high of $30.42.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 9.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.19%.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

