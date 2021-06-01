Arizona State Retirement System Has $866,000 Stock Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grace Capital bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $1,008,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verint Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Verint Systems from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $46.11 on Tuesday. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.19 and a twelve month high of $52.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.19. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.45% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $351.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verint Systems news, President Elan Moriah sold 4,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $205,768.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 99,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,553,950.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 7,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $349,924.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,117,044.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,457 shares of company stock valued at $8,371,996. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

