Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) to report earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Asana’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.27). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Asana will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($1.02). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.88). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Asana.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $68.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.72 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ASAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Asana from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Asana from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Asana in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.58.

ASAN traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $37.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,012. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.97. Asana has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $43.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.56 and its 200 day moving average is $32.72.

In other news, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $832,478.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 315,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,060,248.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington acquired 6,200 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.12 per share, with a total value of $199,144.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 66,955 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,594.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,716 shares of company stock worth $4,468,742. 54.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter worth $29,550,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Asana by 150.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. 26.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asana (ASAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.