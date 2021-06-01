ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Trading 1.1% Higher

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY)’s share price traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $70.20 and last traded at $69.83. 693 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.07.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Grupo Santander cut ASOS from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASOS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.99.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

