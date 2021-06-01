AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Receives $89.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.25.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AZN. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, March 8th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

AstraZeneca stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,156,503. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.80 and a 200-day moving average of $51.18. The stock has a market cap of $148.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. AstraZeneca has a one year low of $46.48 and a one year high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 212.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,047,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,103,000 after purchasing an additional 39,450,439 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 15.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,113,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124,723 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,388,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,286,000 after acquiring an additional 537,914 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 14.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,809,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,324 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 35.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,416,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,064 shares during the period. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

