Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.82

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.82 and last traded at C$0.80, with a volume of 4717844 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.77.

ATH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$0.25 to C$0.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$0.50 to C$0.85 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Athabasca Oil alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.87, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of C$419.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.39.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$211.66 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH)

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil divisions. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.