Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.82

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.82 and last traded at C$0.80, with a volume of 4717844 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.77.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATH shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$0.25 to C$0.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$0.50 to C$0.85 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$419.23 million and a PE ratio of -2.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.87.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$211.66 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil divisions. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

