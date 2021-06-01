Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.57 Billion

Brokerages expect Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) to report sales of $1.57 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Athene’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.61 billion. Athene posted sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Athene will report full-year sales of $6.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.72 billion to $6.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.66 billion to $7.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Athene.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Athene had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share.

ATH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athene has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.91.

In other news, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $301,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,806,659.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $613,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,459 shares in the company, valued at $5,974,236.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,600 shares of company stock worth $4,130,662. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Athene during the first quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Corp grew its position in Athene by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Athene by 207.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Athene during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Athene by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATH traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,712. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.07. Athene has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

