Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. bought a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $21,659,000. Amazon.com makes up about 4.7% of Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after buying an additional 7,548,014 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,328 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 35,361.0% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 249,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 548,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,695,701,000 after purchasing an additional 224,705 shares during the period. 57.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,223.07 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,398.20 and a 1 year high of $3,554.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,308.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,208.96. The company has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.33, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.