Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Given a €92.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Aurubis (ETR:NDA) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Independent Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on Aurubis and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Warburg Research set a €71.30 ($83.88) price target on Aurubis and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Aurubis and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €72.76 ($85.60).

ETR NDA opened at €78.20 ($92.00) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.41. Aurubis has a 1 year low of €50.40 ($59.29) and a 1 year high of €79.96 ($94.07). The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion and a PE ratio of 5.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €74.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €68.77.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

