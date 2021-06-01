Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given New $335.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a buy rating and a $342.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $310.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $285.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.98 billion, a PE ratio of 52.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.33. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $200.34 and a 12-month high of $321.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 232.44%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Autodesk will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total transaction of $6,344,904.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $1,019,168.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,054,698,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 48.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,351,545 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $928,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,348 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $291,008,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Autodesk by 1,372.7% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,004,042 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $306,574,000 after purchasing an additional 935,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 11,841.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 452,942 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $138,301,000 after purchasing an additional 449,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

