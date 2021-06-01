Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given New $335.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.
ADSK has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a buy rating and a $342.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $310.40.
Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $285.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.98 billion, a PE ratio of 52.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.33. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $200.34 and a 12-month high of $321.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.
In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total transaction of $6,344,904.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $1,019,168.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,054,698,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 48.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,351,545 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $928,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,348 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $291,008,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Autodesk by 1,372.7% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,004,042 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $306,574,000 after purchasing an additional 935,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 11,841.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 452,942 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $138,301,000 after purchasing an additional 449,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.
About Autodesk
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
Read More: SEC Filing
Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.