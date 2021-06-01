Autodesk’s (ADSK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ADSK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $310.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $285.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $287.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $200.34 and a 12-month high of $321.13. The firm has a market cap of $62.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.64, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.33.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 232.44% and a net margin of 31.88%. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total value of $2,537,084.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total value of $6,344,904.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,054,698,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,351,545 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $928,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,348 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,008,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1,372.7% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,004,042 shares of the software company’s stock worth $306,574,000 after buying an additional 935,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 11,841.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 452,942 shares of the software company’s stock worth $138,301,000 after buying an additional 449,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

