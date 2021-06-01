Autodesk’s (ADSK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ADSK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $310.40.
Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $285.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $287.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $200.34 and a 12-month high of $321.13. The firm has a market cap of $62.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.64, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.33.
In other news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total value of $2,537,084.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total value of $6,344,904.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,054,698,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,351,545 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $928,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,348 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,008,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1,372.7% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,004,042 shares of the software company’s stock worth $306,574,000 after buying an additional 935,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 11,841.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 452,942 shares of the software company’s stock worth $138,301,000 after buying an additional 449,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.
About Autodesk
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
