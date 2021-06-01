Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a growth of 57.8% from the April 29th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

NASDAQ AUTL opened at $6.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $347.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.54. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $17.19.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.88% and a negative net margin of 8,892.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 10,292 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 12,017 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 237.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 13,170 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 22,661 shares during the period. 41.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.59.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.