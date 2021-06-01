Autonio (NIOX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $318,865.00

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One Autonio coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000350 BTC on popular exchanges. Autonio has a market capitalization of $11.05 million and approximately $318,865.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Autonio has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00065049 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.08 or 0.00294068 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.64 or 0.00188521 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003770 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.15 or 0.01057764 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,754,932 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official website is auton.io

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

