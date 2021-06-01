Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Avery Dennison worth $19,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVY opened at $220.53 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.83. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $109.07 and a 12-month high of $226.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.93%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.08.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

