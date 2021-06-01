Axie Infinity (AXS) Achieves Market Cap of $286.26 Million

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 1st. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 22.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.70 or 0.00012641 BTC on major exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $286.26 million and approximately $34.29 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00082416 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005002 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00020842 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $382.32 or 0.01028281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,688.58 or 0.09920736 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00091417 BTC.

Axie Infinity Coin Profile

AXS is a coin. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,907,500 coins. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com . The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com . Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired universe where anyone can earn tokens through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem. Players can battle, collect, raise, and build a land-based kingdom for their pets. All art assets and Axie genetic data can be easily accessed by 3rd parties, allowing community developers to build their own tools and experiences in the Axie Infinity universe. Axie Infinity Shards are an ERC 20 governance token for the Axie universe. Holders will shape the future of Axie Infinity by signaling their support for upgrades to the ecosystem and directing usage of a Community Treasury. AXS holders will be able to claim rewards if they stake their tokens, play the game, and participate in key governance votes. Players will also be able to earn AXS when they play various games within the Axie Infinity Universe and through user-generated content initiatives. “

Axie Infinity Coin Trading

