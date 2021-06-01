Azuki (AZUKI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $62,424.00

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Over the last week, Azuki has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. One Azuki coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000717 BTC on major exchanges. Azuki has a total market cap of $2.93 million and approximately $62,424.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Azuki alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00061549 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.05 or 0.00295624 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.41 or 0.00188928 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003756 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $358.74 or 0.00990707 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00031355 BTC.

About Azuki

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Azuki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Azuki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.