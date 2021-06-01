Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the April 29th total of 849,100 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 347,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

AZRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Azure Power Global in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Azure Power Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Azure Power Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Azure Power Global by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Azure Power Global in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Azure Power Global by 332.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,411 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Azure Power Global by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,555 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 10.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,394 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZRE opened at $20.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.86 and its 200 day moving average is $31.95. Azure Power Global has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $53.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

