Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 4,803 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 75.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,803 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in MetLife were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MET. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.79.

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MET opened at $65.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.25 and its 200 day moving average is $55.52. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

