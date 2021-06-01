Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BKNIY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bankinter from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday. They set a neutral rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Get Bankinter alerts:

OTCMKTS BKNIY opened at $5.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.21. Bankinter has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.166 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th.

About Bankinter

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.