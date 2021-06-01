Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE) is Accel Wealth Management’s 3rd Largest Position

Accel Wealth Management trimmed its position in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN comprises 2.5% of Accel Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Accel Wealth Management owned approximately 0.86% of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 123.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,970,000 after purchasing an additional 43,147 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co grew its holdings in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 57,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 534.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,995,000 after acquiring an additional 39,501 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 96.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 13,772 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 25,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period.

Get Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN alerts:

CAPE traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,923. Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN has a twelve month low of $137.39 and a twelve month high of $206.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.74.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.