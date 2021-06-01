Basso Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)

Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in BTRS during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BTRS during the first quarter valued at $4,451,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BTRS in the first quarter worth about $486,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter worth about $333,000. 55.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTRS opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.35.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

BTRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. William Blair started coverage on BTRS in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on BTRS in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on BTRS in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on BTRS in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

In related news, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $49,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,438.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clare Hart acquired 10,000 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.83 per share, for a total transaction of $128,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,931.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,917 shares of company stock valued at $124,146 in the last 90 days.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

