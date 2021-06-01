Basso Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Biotech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BIOTU)

Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BIOTU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Separately, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000.

Get Biotech Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIOTU opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.01. Biotech Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $10.95.

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIOTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biotech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BIOTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Biotech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.