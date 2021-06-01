BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in BCE were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of BCE by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after acquiring an additional 185,075 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in BCE by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BCE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BCE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in BCE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BCE. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.15.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $49.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.01. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.91 and a 12-month high of $50.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.44.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. BCE had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 16.21%. BCE’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.7072 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.22%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

