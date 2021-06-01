Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BZLYF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, May 14th. Investec raised shares of Beazley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of BZLYF remained flat at $$4.10 during trading hours on Tuesday. Beazley has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.74.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

