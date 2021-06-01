Benchmark Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.82.

Intel stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,319,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,165,609. Intel has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.71. The stock has a market cap of $229.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Intel by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after buying an additional 7,151,405 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Intel by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,388,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Intel by 100,766.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $258,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

