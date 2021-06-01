Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $58.28

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $58.28 and last traded at $58.20, with a volume of 14709 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.36.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion and a PE ratio of 102.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.23 and its 200 day moving average is $44.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $222.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.26 million. Bentley Systems’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

In other Bentley Systems news, insider David J. Hollister sold 24,532 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $1,228,562.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,640,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,317,792.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 22,062 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $907,630.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,677,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,030,369.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,391,294 shares of company stock valued at $68,027,537. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSY. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,628,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 1,559.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after acquiring an additional 188,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XXEC Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,645,000. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.