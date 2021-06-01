Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Insider Sells $345,091.50 in Stock

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) insider Keith Breinlinger sold 7,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $345,091.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,828,353.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Keith Breinlinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 25th, Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $169,600.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $167,640.00.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Keith Breinlinger sold 7,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $365,750.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $398,310.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $449,047.50.

Shares of BLI stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.34. The company had a trading volume of 659,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,020. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a current ratio of 6.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.51 and a 1-year high of $113.53.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.76 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 70.27% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. Berkeley Lights’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Berkeley Lights by 249.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,115,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,976,000 after buying an additional 3,651,475 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Berkeley Lights by 271.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,857,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,552,000 after buying an additional 2,088,128 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Berkeley Lights by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,337,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,198,000 after buying an additional 676,901 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Berkeley Lights by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,119,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,224,000 after buying an additional 342,283 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Berkeley Lights by 231.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,104,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,467,000 after buying an additional 771,040 shares during the period. 55.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

