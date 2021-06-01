Berry Data Trading 7.9% Lower Over Last Week (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Berry Data coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.12 or 0.00005816 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Berry Data has a total market cap of $4.24 million and $114,351.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Berry Data has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Berry Data alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00061922 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $107.73 or 0.00295513 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.75 or 0.00188582 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003762 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.37 or 0.00983056 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Buying and Selling Berry Data

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Berry Data should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Berry Data using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Berry Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Berry Data and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.