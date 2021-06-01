BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 2,088 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,651,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,361,000 after purchasing an additional 271,560 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SYNNEX by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,951,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,941,000 after acquiring an additional 384,351 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,079,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,926,000 after purchasing an additional 12,156 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 808,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,794,000 after purchasing an additional 150,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $667,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.44.

SYNNEX stock opened at $126.60 on Tuesday. SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $38.64 and a 52 week high of $129.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. SYNNEX’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 5.85%.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.04, for a total transaction of $1,190,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,790.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,041 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $234,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,428,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,017 shares of company stock worth $4,417,123 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYNNEX Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX).

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.