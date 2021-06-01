BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Boosts Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 219.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,571 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $93.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.27. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52-week low of $45.06 and a 52-week high of $99.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.84.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.54) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $266,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,325,649.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $485,729.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,153 shares of company stock worth $7,465,911 over the last quarter. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.14.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

